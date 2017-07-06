50 Cent is a jack of many trades. He raps, he acts, and he’s a business man. The Queens native left drug dealing to pursue a musical career and rose to prominence, becoming one of the best selling rappers. In 2000, he was infamously shot nine times but that didn’t stop Fif’ from becoming the talented, entertaining, business savvy, savage that he is today.

Today we celebrate his birthday and it’s also #ThrowbackThursday, so here are 10 throwback 50 Cent songs just because.

1. “Many Men”

2. “In Da Club”

3.”Wanksta”

4. “Magic Stick”

5. “Candy Shop”

6. “Best Friend”

7. “21 Questions”

8. “P.I.M.P.”

9. “I Get Money”

10. “Window Shopper”