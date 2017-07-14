For some, this match will determine which s the better fighting style; mixed martial arts or professional boxing. For most, they just want to see who would win between the Pretty Boy and the Irish hammer.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor made their third stop on a four-city press tour yesterday at the Barclays Center in New York and it was all it was expected to be. From Mayweather making it rain on McGregor to the undefeated MMA champ calling the undisputed champion of the boxing world “a 40 year old who can’t read.” See it in its entirety below.