Jay 305‘s debut album is finally here. Five years since the South Central rapper released his smash hit, “Youzza Flip?,” fans are finally getting the long-awaited project Taking All Bets.

The album is 12 songs long, mixed by TDE‘s Mixed By Ali, and features appearances from YG, Omarion, Travi$ Scott, Dom Kennedy and more.

Listen to Taking All Bets below.