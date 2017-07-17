After a successful first installment last year, the Mala Luna Music Festival is officially back, and they’re coming twice as hard. The two-day festival will be held this year in the Nelson Wolff Stadium in San Antonio, Texas, on the weekend of October 28-29, 2017.

The star-studded lineup this year features huge names such as Future, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa and Migos. The festival will also have artists of different genres, including EDM stars like Afrojack and Carnage as well as rising R&B talents Khalid, Kali Uchis and Xavier Omar. The festival also made sure to secure young rappers who are fully enjoying their recent buzz, such as Playboi Carti and J.I.D.

You can get your tickets now before they sell out at malalunamusicfestival.com and check out the fully stacked lineup below.