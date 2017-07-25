Regardless of how people feel about it, there’s no denying that the upcoming boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor has grabbed the attention of the world and will be a hot-selling ticket.

Now, there is an official date for when those tickets will go on sale.

The Mayweather-McGregor showdown will take place on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and tickets to the event officially went on sale yesterday, July 24 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. The promotion has teamed up with Ticketmaster Verified Fan to, according to promotion officials, ensure that fans will be able to buy the tickets, not bots or scalpers.

Fans will have to register with Verified Fan by Thursday at 10 p.m. PT. Upon doing so, the fans will receive a unique offer code and a link to use when purchasing tickets to the fight. In order to receive said code, fans must be verified through the registration process. Registering will not guarantee tickets, though, and tickets will be available only to verified fans on a first-come, first-serve basis. Only two tickets are allowed per offer.