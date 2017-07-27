Action Bronson fans are having quite possibly the best week ever. The rapper just confirmed the release date of his highly anticipated new project, Blue Chips 7000, which is set to drop on August 25th. Also, Bronson just dropped his visual for “The Chairman’s Intent”, and just like himself, the video is truly something.

The music video is reminiscent of an old school sitcom, both stylistically and content-wise. Bronson is known for being a hilarious, real and dope individual both on and off camera, so he really killed each and every scene. Watch the full video below and be sure to look out for the project on the way!