LeToya Luckett is back with her third and final installment of her three-part mini movie series, with the release of “In The Name of Love” (“ITNOL”), co-starring actor / former NFL player, Thomas Q. Jones. The feel-good track was produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Warryn Campbell and appears on LeToya’s highly successful third studio album, BACK 2 LIFE, which is available on iTunes and where all digital music is sold. In “ITNOL”, LeToya continues to show off her superb acting skills and amazing vocals. Watch the full length visual to find out if love wins between LeToya and Omar.