Keeping the Stink Team momentum going while his brother Drakeo The Ruler is incarcerated. Ralfy The Plug is an artist residing from Los Angeles CA with lingo and a flow that demands attention. His current single “Pimp Pimp Pimp”, produced by JoogFTR & Ron-Ron of The Hit Mob is a flip of the Bay Area classic Dru Downs “Mack Of The Year”. The aggressive drums let Ralfy talk his slick tongue toothpick lingo, “I’m all on her bumper All State said I was trippin”. Lookout for Ralfy’s new project “Proper Instructions” set to drop soon, until then Pimp, Pimp, Pimp Hooray!