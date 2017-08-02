A hyper-talented 20-year-old emcee with an entrancing flow and a compelling cerebral lyricism, wifisfuneral is one of the most promising young artists to burst onto the scene in the past few years. Taking matters into his own hands, wifisfuneral gifts his fans with Boy Who Cried Wolf, his latest mixtape. Filled to the brim with textured, minor-key, head-nodding beats, Boy Who Cried Wolf features some of the young emcee’s best bars (“Sadly I’m a spawn of Satan who’s waiting to meet their maker to argue in conversation/I tried to kill myself three times, well I guess that didn’t work, jerk/Now I go berserk first on a verse”) and a wide variety of custom-fitted flows. Featuring previously released singles such as the Joe Budden-cosigned “JoeBuddenProbablyThinksICantRap 🙁,“ the slyly self-aware “lil jeff hardy >:-),” and the posse cut “Centerfold,” which have earned more than 2 million combined plays on SoundCloud, Boy Who Cried Wolf is the next step in wifi’s evolution as an artist. Featuring production from Pi’erre Bourne and Cris Dinero, and featured appearances from internet sensations such as Danny Towers, Chxpo, YG Ivy, and others, Boy Who Cried Wolf is currently available on SoundCloud.