Toni GotMoves is back with his new single “Live It Up”.

He talks about the way he likes to live it up. Toni said, “The song basically explains what it is like being apart of the fast life/night life which includes activities that go on at certain hours of the day. Flashy lifestyles, living it up with friends, traveling, money, cars and lastly beautiful women.”.

“Live It Up” is just one of many songs Toni plans to release this Fall. We’d get to listen to Toni grow into a more versatile artist, as he engages in an R&B sound. Until then, click here to listen to “Live It Up” on iTunes.