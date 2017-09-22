In 1994, Tupac Shakur tapped Erica Ford to be The Chairwoman of The Code, his Brooklyn-based anti-violence organization, she knew her life would never be the same. Hip-Hop needed a moderator, someone who in the midst of all the machismo ‘rah-rah’ could come in and usher peace in as a lifestyle. This has been her call: To work with rappers to use their prophetic gifts of emceeing and attraction to promote good. 20+ years later, Erica is still stomping the streets and moving Hip-Hop culture towards a lifestyle of peace.

Thursday, September 21, 2017, Ford attended the United Nations’ International Day of Peace for a conversation on the intersection of violence and public health. In attendance was New York City Council Member, Robert E. Corneygy, Jr (36th District), Shanduke McPhatter, the CEO & Founder of Gangsta’s Making Astronomical Community Changes (GMACC), Dr. Michael A. Lindsey, Director of McSilver Institute and Professor of Poverty Studies at New York University and Oprah Winfrey’s personal yogi and spiritual advisor, Deepak Chopra (The Chopra Foundation). Ford also provided an inclusive platform for Hip-Hop at the table for The Urban Yogis — a rap collective that also teaches yoga throughout South Jamaica, Queens to kids seeking to find a way to destress from the chaos of the day.

This event was aired on Facebook Live. Please see below.



In addition to teaching Downward Dog and Lotus position on the Baisely House’s playground, The Urban Yogis are currently enjoying the release of their new hit “On The Road Again” from Super Cool Q.