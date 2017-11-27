Succeeding the 2012 Newtown, Connecticut school shooting massacre, which left 20 children and six adults dead, Maryland’s General Assembly banned the selling of assault weapons and detachable large-capacity magazines in 2013. In response to an appeal by Maryland residents, weapon dealers and owners alike who argued that the ban violated their Second Amendment rights, the Supreme Court declined to review it. The enactment of the ban was upheld by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 4th circuit who suggest that military-style weapons are not supported under the Second Amendment.

Judge Robert B. King wrote in the majority opinion, “put simply, we have no power to extend Second Amendment protection to the weapons of war that the Heller decision explicitly excluded from such coverage.”

This ban and the refusal by the Supreme Court to review its appeal has raised questions regarding the possible banning of military style weapons across the board, as the case focused on the commonalities revealed in U.S. mass shootings, in efforts to prevent future incidents.

In support of that action, Maryland Attorney General, Brian Frosh said “I hope that this means they have reached a conclusion that they are not going to fiddle with assault weapons bans across the country.”

There’s been no reported explanation by the court stating the reason for their refusal to review the appeal.