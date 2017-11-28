Words by Shurida Lundi

The sex symbol and heartthrob otherwise known as Trey Songz is 33 today. Born as Tremaine Aldon Neverson in Petersburg, Virginia, the singer came to our radar in 2005 with his single and debut album I Gotta Make It. The album debuted at #20 on the Billboard 200.

It wasn’t until his third studio album Ready released in 2009, that Trigga was really put on the map. Before releasing that album, Trey dropped two mixtapes, Anticipation and Genesis. “I Need A Girl”, “LOL Smiley Face”, “Neighbors Know My Name”, “Say Aah”, and “I Invented Sex” solidified the Ready album as one of his best albums to date. He has collaborated with Fabolous, Drake, Soulja Boy and Gucci Mane.

Several headlining tours, seven albums, including his most recent album Tremaine, a BET and Soul Train later, the singer and occasional rapper continues to bless us with music especially for the ladies. Heavily compared to R. Kelly, Trey Songz has made a name for himself and created a name of his own. The Source wishes you a very Happy Birthday!