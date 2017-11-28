Words by Jasmine Johnson

The collaboration between Supreme and North Face continues to collaborate with their new collection which set to drop before the end of year. The latest collab between the two partnerships will feature a wide range of winter ready gear as well as numerous amounts of accessories that are one-of-a-kind.

The newest North Face and Supreme collaboration line will consist: a baltoro jacket, two mountain parkas, crewneck sweatshirts, short sleeve t-shirts, six panel hats, nuptse blankets and an expedition backpack. With insulation, it will feature a waterproof nylon for tough weather conditions. You’ll be reminded of if you on some large snowy mountains in the North East up in the peaks in North America.

The upcoming release of North Face and Supreme winter 2017 collection will mark the collaborative drop of the year with both of the brands. This collection will be available at Supreme stores in New York, Los Angeles, Paris and London starting Thursday, November 30!