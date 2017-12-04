Words by Megan A.

Seven years after the divorce between Nas and Kelis, the Queens rapper is accusing his ex-wife of keeping their 8-year-old son, Knight Jones away from him. According to reports online, Nas plans to take Kelis to court in an attempt to establish an official visitation schedule.

Nas, born Nasir Jones, alleges that he has tried to work cooperatively with Kelis over the years, but the singer only “allows” him to see his son when it is convenient for her. He also states that for months at a time, Kelis will “refuse to set up time for” their son and himself to spend time together. The rapper has allegedly proposed scheduling for himself and his son for the first, third and fifth weekend of every month. Knight would spend mother’s day with his mother, father’s day with his father and they would each celebrate their individual birthdays with the child.

Kelis filed for a divorce from Nas in 2009, after 5 years of marriage. The divorce was finalized in 2010. Nas opened up about his divorce to MTV in 2012: