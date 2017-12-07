Words by Jasmine Johnson

Prince is a one of a kind icon. It would be hard for any artist to live up the legacy he left behind with his passing last year. But some do dare.

Vic Mensa stated recently in an interview with Montreality that he is interested playing the “Purple One” in a biopic someday.

Mensa fans out a little when talking about his adoration for seven times Grammy winner:

“I think I should play Prince in the biopic… Prince is one of my biggest idols of all time and he’s the real King of Pop. Some people will be mad that I said that. The reason why I’d be able to kill the role as Prince is because I got that mouthpiece. Prince was butter smooth with it and I feel like I could do it.”

We haven’t seen Mensa act or sing, his unique personality in sound of music might make him a good prospect as a role in a future biopic. He is currently on tour with Jay-Z’s 4:44 tour and recently performed Chicago show and brought out Chance the Rapper as a surprise act!