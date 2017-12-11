Brooklyn-based brewery Lineup Brewing thought they were paying homage to the pop megastar by creating a beer line in her influence, but Beyoncé’s sacred brand is not willing to risk it.

According to Pitchfork, Lineup Brewing received a cease and desist letter over the curation of their pilsner, Bïeryoncé. Owner of the brewery, Katarina Martinez told Pitchfork the inspiration to create Bïeryoncé follows an experience of when she missed a Beyoncé show even though she bought her own set of tickets. “As a Hispanic, female run business, I am very inspired by her so I thought I’d pay homage,” the Bïeryoncé owner told Pitchfork. “We’re disappointed she didn’t take it as a compliment, but oh well. It was fun while it lasted!” There is reportedly one batch available for sale, strictly while supplies last.

If there is anything you must know about Beyoncé, it is that the “Formation” singer takes her brand very seriously. This is a mentality that was bestowed upon her through her business savvy parents. In April 2016, Beyoncé sued Texas merchandise company, Feyoncé over copyright infringement. The company’s website sold a collective of shirts, hoodies, tank tops that were stamped with one of the singer’s most acclaimed quotables “put a ring on it.”