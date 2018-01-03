Well, for all of you Wu heads and cannabis consumers out there, your Wu-banging smoking sessions now have the chance of being official.

Yesterday (Jan. 2), the Wu-Tang Clan exclusively released their own set of rolling papers featuring their signature mark designed by Allah Mathematics online via Amazon. The classic symbolic overlays a black background in metallic gold on the packaging, honing the group’s signature colors. The papers themselves come from a foundation of 100% pure Hemp, which brings justice to its 100% organic touch. Each pack is outfitted with 32 sheets. Wu heads and cannabis consumers have the option of purchasing the 4 pack, price-marked for just $3.99 or the box set for $42.99. Cop your set over at Amazon, here.

In other Wu-Tang news, the clan recently sat down with Norega on his Revolt podcast Drinks Champs for three hours (basically a movie) and elaborated on a couple of unsung tales in the likes of Cappadonna‘s absence from Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), along with underlying truths about their groundbreaking 1993 classic, “Protect Your Neck.” Check out Wu-Tang’s Drink Champs episode, below.