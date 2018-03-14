Logic Talks About Going From Poverty To Fame On Beats 1 With Zane Lowe

Logic Talks About Going From Poverty To Fame On Beats 1 With Zane Lowe

Maryland rapper Logic’s ascension to the top of the rap game was covered by Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 radio show. In the 30 minute interview at Logic’s home, Logic spoke with Lowe on how he came from marginal beginnings to rising to the upper echelon of rap in 2017. He also spoke about how the amount of money he accumulated in music made him realize he didn’t have to work again.

Transcribed from Hiphopdx.com

“I woke up and I realized how much money I amassed. It’s not necessarily about things monetarily … but I woke up and was like, ‘I never have to do anything for the rest of my life.’”

Logic also said that when he received his first advance of 200,000, he called it “life-changing.”

To watch the full video of Logic and Lowe’s interview, check it out below.