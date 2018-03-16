For years, Bow Wow has made himself a target for memes. But the 31-year-old former child star is seeking to gain his way back into music relevancy. This time, using his falling out with Chris Brown as leverage in a video for his new song, “Emotional.” The lyrics, as transcribed from XXL.com, describe how the two went from really tight, to not even speaking in public. The Brown and Bow Wow’s most notable collaboration was Bow Wow’s 2006 hit “Shortie Like Mine.”

“I skipped a show just so I could see you Chris/Day ones, me and you been through a lot of shit/No matter what you gon’ always be my little brother,” Bow Wow spits. “And it kill me when we in public and we ain’t speaking to each other/This shit crazy/Oh my fault Brown, this shit brazy/We grown men, let’s turn this shit around.”

Bow Wow is getting ready to release his Greenlight 6. But to watch Bow’s newest video, check it out below.