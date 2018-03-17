Tank came back strong last year with his album Savage. “When We” was the first single off of the album and was released in the summer. It was his first Billboard Hot 100 entry as a solo artist. Fans loved that Tank brought the sexy back to R&B with his album and single.

For the remix of “When We”, the singer-songwriter teamed up with “Mr. Steal Your Girl”, Trey Songz and Ty Dolla $ign. The single was released on Valentine’s Day and now they’ve given us a video for the song. “T, T & T Auto Shop” was open for business as the three singers gave us sultry vibes wearing matching jumpsuits but there were no cars getting fixed.