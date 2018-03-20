Two students were injured when another student opened fire at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County, Md., according to Sheriff Tim Cameron. The shooter was confirmed dead after being taken to a hospital.

The two victims have been taken to local hospitals. The male student is in stable condition, and the female student is in critical condition, Cameron stated.

A school resource officer engaged the shooter after he started firing, Cameron told reporters. The resource officer “fired a round at the shooter, simultaneously the shooter fired a round as well,” Cameron said. They are investigating whether the officer’s rounds struck the shooter, and the sheriff added that the officer was not injured.

Witnesses to the shooting are being questioned at a secured area in the high school, the sheriff said. The school district said that the school was being evacuated and that the rest of the students were being taken to Leonardtown High School. Parents were being asked to go there rather than to Great Mills.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said their agents are on the scene assisting the sheriff’s department.

Great Mills High School is located in southern Maryland, about 60 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

The shooting comes just over a month after the shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. Last week, tens of thousands of students walked out of classrooms to call for firmer action against gun violence. Mass demonstrations are expected this weekend in Washington, D.C., in favor of stricter gun regulations.