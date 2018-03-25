NCAA March Madness began recently! Did your brackets survive?

While we’re on the topic of hoops, Wally Szczerbiak, a studio analyst during the tournament was a standout during his NBA career with the Minnesota Timberwolves and at the University of Miami- Ohio.

Wally World’s NBA career and social career once collided when he got a shoutout from Jamie Foxx on the hit WB show, The Jamie Foxx Show courtesy of Kevin Garnett.

KG then in his first stint with the Minnesota Timberwolves was in town and was staying as a guest at the King’s Tower.

The funniest scene of that episode was when Jamie was wearing a Timberwolves jersey that was not KG’s and Garnett pointed it out. Jamie indicated that the store ran out of KG’s #21 jerseys, but had a whole lot of Wally Szczerbiak jerseys.

Just one problem: Jamie and KG couldn’t pronounce Wally’s last name, which phonetically is read: ‘SIR-BE-AK’

“If social media was alive back then my computers would have been blowing up,” Wally Szczerbiak told Scoop B Radio’s Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson. “I remember when that happened. That was a great moment.

“I had some great years with Kevin Garnett, we had our ups and downs. But in the end, everything worked out well. That was a pretty funny scene though one that I will always remember and always go back to YouTube and watch.”

The Minnesota Timberwolves have something to cheer about this season. They’ll likely go to the NBA Playoffs thanks to the play of Karl Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and other key contributors. Szczerbiak been dialed in is paying attention. “I always root for the Timberwolves and it breaks my heart that ever since KG and I left they haven’t made the playoffs,” he said.

“The future is bright for them.”