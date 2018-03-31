Hip Hop group Brockhampton have officially joined under RCA Records along side the likes of SZA and Kendrick Lamar. The big news was shared via Twitter on Friday where the group tweeted “As of March 30th 2018, Brockhampton will be artists under a recording contract for RCA Records.” Brockhampton is a group that has always not been afraid of embracing their own flavor and artistic expression while covered in blue skin paint. It is this level of creativity that draws fans and Kevin Abstract who launched Brockhampton has been assuring fans that they will maintain their authenticity even after signing.

“I wanted to be very clear about this and let ya’ll know that nothing changes, videos still diy, music still made in our house, and we’re still gonna make the best possible product for y’all,” he shared on Instagram.

According to Abstract, Brockhampton signed with RCA because they understood their vision and Brockhampton now understands that they cannot do everything on their own. “They understood that we wanted to be the biggest boy band in the world and I’m a firm believer in not being able to do everything on your own,” he added. Fans can look forward to Brockhampton’s next album Puppy which will be released this summer.