Spice is preparing for her takeover in the American market.

She is back with the music video for her song “Gum.” The flick kicked off with the Spice blowing up a pink balloon and doing her infamous whine. In the next shot, she was accompanied by dancers at a carnival and they kept you mesmerized with their dance moves.

It’s no doubt that this record will be a hit because her latest single “So Me Like It” has over 9M views on YouTube since its release in 2014. Not to mention, just 90 days out, her most recent music video, “Duffle Bag”, has received over 1M views on YouTube.

So check out her latest video for “Gum” below, and don’t forget to watch her on Love and Hip Hop: New York.