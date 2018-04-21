Just for the record, the 21st of April is a day every vinyl/hardcore hip-hop head needs to keep free.

Record Store Day is an annual event originating back to 2007 and is held on one Saturday (usually just after the middle) of every April. This year there are vinyl releases from Run The Jewels, Miguel, Rapsody, Dr. Dre, Prodigy, Nas, The Notorious B.I.G., Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock, Cypress Hill and Cam’ron plus many more.

The direct aim of this day is to celebrate the culture of the independently owned record store, and it has been doing wonders since it’s original date. Record stores from across the world are flooded with not only fans, but folk of interest and an overall musical essence too. Although the event began in the United States, Record Store Day has official international organizers in the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, Ireland, France, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico, Japan and Spain.

With this special day right around the corner, It will be interesting to see what yet another year has in store. Especially being responsible for reeling in iconic figures including Chuck D, Iggy Pop, Ozzy Osbourne and David Grohl, all being past time ambassadors. Get down to your local vinyl haven today.