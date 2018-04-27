The family of DJ Avicii issued a second statement on Thursday regarding the DJ-Producer’s cause of death which turns out to be an apparent suicide. DJ Avicii whose real name is Tim Bergling was found dead in a hotel room in Oman. An official police report is said to be coming in the next few days.

“Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions, The Bergling family said in a statement translated from Swedish. He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace.”

The statement goes on to say how Bergling “shunned the spotlight” and was not made for the business that made him internationally famous. The 28-year-old producer retired from touring in 2016 after struggling with alcoholism and drug addiction. The “Wake Me Up” producer also had gall bladder and appendix surgeries two years before his retirement from live shows which was part of the reason for his early retirement.

In a statement from Monday, the family of the deceased DJ thanked his fans for their support as they deal with the passing of their son and brother.