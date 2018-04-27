Cardi B’s former manager, Shaft, is suing her for $10 million claiming that he transformed her from a social media sensation into a star.

Shaft (real name Klenord Raphael) says he showed Bardi the ins and outs of the game, and also orchestrated her role on Love and Hip Hop. Additionally, he claims that his personal team of songwriters and producers are responsible for her life-changing, hit record, “Bodak Yellow.”

Shaft blamed her make up artist/publicist for turning the Bronx native against him.