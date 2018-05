Lauryn Hill took the stage at the Apollo Theater last night in New York.

She was in the middle of performing the timeless classic, “Ex-Factor.” She cut the music, and fired up Drake’s “Nice For What,” which samples her hook. “See this is ‘Ex-Factor’/He took the sample/My shit is classic/Here’s an example,” she spit on the beat.

Ms. Lauryn Hill is gearing up to go on tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Misedcuation of Lauryn Hill, the album where “Ex-Factor” is featured on.