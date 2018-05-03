Elijah Grae released the visuals for his single “Rivals” on April 19th and it is causing quite a buzz amongst fans. Former Drop City Yacht Club member has gone solo and taken on his own musical journey with his single and video for his debut track “Rivals”.

The visuals take on a very modern minimalist film noir approach featuring Grae in an all white room under a swinging white light. Scenes pass of a woman moving gently and every few scenes there are flashes of color. Grae has shifted gears from hip- hop to an edgy R&B/Pop sound and plans to take it all the way.

Elijah Grae has a long track record in the industry. Aside from joining the hip hop trio, Drop City Yacht Club, Grae has penned hits such as Jake Miller’s “Tell Me You Love It” and E- 40’s “Red Cup” featuring T-Pain, Kid Ink and B.O.B. While apart of the hip hop trio, Grae produced their hit song “Crickets” which raked in more than 10 million Spotify streams.

Now has shifted gears to a more edgy R&B/Pop sound and is set to release a new project in the upcoming months. He keeps it grown and sexy on his EP saying that “bedroom jams as breezy as the cloud of weed smoke that inspired it”. The project talks heartache, loss, anger and hope- all drawn from personal experiences.

If you haven’t already, make sure you follow Elijah Grae on all social media sites and watch the “Rivals” video below. If you love what you hear, “Rivals” is available for download on all streaming platforms.

