Stormy Daniels is in the process of suing President Donald Trump for defamation in New York federal court. She’s also suing to be released from a non-disclosure deal she agreed to just a few days before Trump’s 2016 Presidential election, in exchange for $130,000.

Of course, POTUS are denying these allegations. But Daniels’ attorney, Michael Avenatti, pulled up to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday to show the receipts.

Avenatti flaunted an approaching wire receipt from Daniels’ earlier legal counselor demonstrating where the $130,000 installment originated from. The installment started at a First Republic bank in San Francisco rather than the bank’s New York branch. That appeared, Avenatti stated, that California lawyer general Xavier Becerra could have locale if there were any criminal bad behavior for the situation. If California somehow managed to bring charges, the legal counselor included, Trump couldn’t acquit Michael Cohen from those charges.