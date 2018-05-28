The Cleveland Cavaliers ended Game 7 in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals victoriously. The NBA team celebrated their win by rapping Meek Mill’s “Dreams & Nightmares” in the locker room.

Footage surfaced social media of the team excitedly chanting the lyrics of the Meek fan-favorite. J.R. Smith is seen shirtless spitting the lyrics. Cavaliers coach, Tyron Lue even chimed in.

“Hater, rest in peace/Hater, rest in peace, rest in peace to the parking lot/Phantom so big, can’t even fit in the parking spot/You ain’t talkin’ ’bout my niggas, then what you talkin’ ’bout?/Gangstas move in silence, nigga, and I don’t talk a lot,” they rap as cameras roll and journalists look on.

Game 7 was definitely one for the books. LeBron James put on a show, finishing the game with 35 points, 15 rebounds and 9 assists, to advance to his eighth straight NBA Finals.