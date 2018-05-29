Comedian Rosanne Barr doesn’t have much to laugh about right now, especially considering ABC Network has just canceled the recent revival of her popular ’90s sitcom.

According to reports, this news comes on the heels of a racist tweet (seen above) directed at Valerie Jarrett. Not only did she take aim at the former aide to President Obama, but she also took jabs at Chelsea Clinton.

Her tweet against Jarret read, “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.” Although she has since apologized and deleted the tweet, the damage was already done.

Barr then tweeted out an apology, stating, “I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste.”

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey issued the following statement:

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show.”

Earlier this year, Roseanne made headlines as the revival caught the attention of 18 million viewers, making it the highest rated show of the 2017-18 season.

Following the apology, comedian Wanda Sykes announced she was cutting ties with the show as well. She had been a writer and consulting producer.

Co-star Sarah Gilbert also took to Twitter to denounce the racist remarks. Sadly, this is not the first racist outburst by Roseanne. In 2013 she referred to National Security Agency Advisor Susan Rice as, “a man with big swinging ape balls.”