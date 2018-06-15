During the “no smiles” era of the East Coast vs, West Coast beef, anybody could get it on either sides of the country as it was proven with the deaths of late Hip Hop icons Tupac Shakur and Christopher “Notorious B.I.G.” Wallace. Rap legend and Death Row Records signee during that era Snoop Dogg has no problem admitting that he was a target of the Bad Boy clique, but explains how he and Biggie were able to dead the issue at the apex of the friction between Puffy’s Bad Boy Records and Suge Knight’s Death Row Records.

On The Rqp Radar Podcast, Snoop goes into unprecedented detail at about 47 minutes, where he describes how he was never around the “gangsta shit” Suge and his crew were into, except the time he was shot at during a video shoot in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

As one of the former front men of Death Row, Snoop was squeezed into some tight situations, including the 1995 Source Awards, where his Death Row CEO infamously called out Sean “Puffy” Combs for “dancing in the videos”. Snoop had to go on stage in NYC after Knight made this statement, which was major fuel in the fire between the two labels and thus, the two coasts.

Watch Snoop’s interview below with Brian “B.Dot” Miller and Elliot Wilson as he tells how Biggie made “Brooklyn stand up” at the “New York, New York” video shoot on that winter day in 1995.