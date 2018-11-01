Words by: Rashad Grove

Legendary Soul/Funk icon and recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominee Yvette Marie Stevens, more famously known as Chaka Khan, will be the subject of an upcoming documentary. Chaka Khan: Keep On Holdin’ On, tells the in-depth life story of the 10 time Grammy award winner. The documentary will be an insightful look into Chaka Khan’s life and career including her time as a civil rights activist and member of the Black Panther movement. The film is being produced by Kew Media who’s also producing Prince’s upcoming documentary.

Chaka Kahn is one of the most renowned singers in the history of music. Her combination of jazz, gospel, soul, and funk vocals has made her a unique voice within the pantheon of singers.

She began her storied career as the lead singer of the funk band Rufus. With hits such as “Tell Me Something Good,” “You Got the Love,” “Aint Nobody,” and “Sweet Thing,” Rufus became one of the most popular funk groups during the 1970’s with four consecutive number one R&B albums, ten Top 40 Pop Hits and five number one singles among other accolades.

As a solo artist, Chaka Khan went on to achieve even greater commercial success. With enormous hits like “I’m Every Woman,” “I Feel For You,” and “Through the Fire,” Chaka Khan continued to be a force in music in the 80’s and beyond.

After being nominated by the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the upcoming release of her documentary, 2018 is shaping up to be one to remember for Chaka Khan.