Tupac Shakur was spitting game in High School, and now his words can be yours for a pretty little penny.

The people over at Moments in Time are offering two handwritten letters for a whopping $15,000. They’re from a 14-year-old aspiring rapper in 1985 who went to Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Baltimore. They’re addressed to 14-year-old Averel.

The first letter is Tupac introducing himself to Averel. Tupac bucks up enough courage to profess his wants and needs to her. But unfortunately, she wasn’t buying it and sold it to Moments in Time.

Tupac Shakur is known to get his raw emotions out on a paper. There was a ton of heat on a letter he wrote to Madonna breaking off their relationship because of their cultural differences.