The last time Drake visited Jason of Beverley Hills, he left with a life-sized owl pendant. Keep in mind this pendant came equipped with more than a kilo of gold, more than 100 carats of Asscher cut diamonds.

Astonishingly, it is larger than Jason’s hand. Without a doubt, Drizzy must’ve dropped a big bag on his gleaming owl. However, there’s never a shortage of funds when you embark on a three month, 54-show tour across the U.S. and Canada with Hip Hop’s leading trio.

In fact, Aubrey and the Three Migos are still running up checks considering five shows remain on the schedule. Still, Drizzy found time to call Jason and have him create a few new gleaming pieces. When you can afford it, and your friends are actively contributing to securing a bag, its only right you pay them respect in diamonds (ice, ice, ice, ice, ice, ice).

Therefore, Drizzy split the bag to drop more than a few bands on a few diamond gifts for the Migos. We spoke exclusively with Jason the jeweler, CEO of Jason of BH. He provided us with some intimate details on the gifts.

Asking a few curious questions, we learned that each chain is equipped with 1,196 Round and Asscher shape diamonds, approximately 20 carats apiece. It’s important to note these are all flawless diamonds.

The pavè and prong settings ensure every diamond will dance across the 19′ chain like the late Mike Jack for years to come.

Offset is already flaunting his gift on his Instagram stories. We wish we had generous friends like Drizzy.