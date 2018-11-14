Basketball personality, Johnny Stephene a.k.a. Dribble 2 Much, has built his brand to become one of NBA player’s most entrusted trainers. He has worked with the league’s most elite talent such as Kevin Durant and Demar DeRozan. He is a renowned ball handling wiz. Stephene played professional basketball in Mexico but suffered a stress fracture in his left leg in 2012. With his professional career in jeopardy, he began to showcase and promote his skills via Instagram, eventually turning it into a successful business. “He does a great job at self-promotion, but he’s passionate at what he does. He really wants to help people,” said former NBA Slam Dunk Champion Nate Robinson. After working with Stephene, DeRozan says “you definitely feel the difference.”

His story continues to emphasize the entrepreneurship spirit of this generation. The power of social media is unequivocally amazing. In addition to his basketball foundational brand, he has tapped into music soundtracks to promote his brand. The dribble has linked up with DJ Whoo Kid, Kida The Great and NFL pro bowler, Le’veon Bell for his track, “Sauce.” Produced by NBA 2K Soundtrack Manager, Michael Howard, the upbeat track is a tribute and theme song for ankle breakers and ballers everywhere. Stephene uses the video as a platform to not only show off his basketball highlights, but his dance moves as well.

Johnny Stephene a.k.a. uses his platform to expand his brand outside of basketball, but it continues to be the foundation and glue that hold the Dribble 2 Much brand together.