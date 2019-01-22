Here’s what the next generation of “Make America Great Again” supporters look like.

A group of students hailing from an all white, all male catholic high school from Covington, Kentucky, some wearing President Trump’s controversial MAGA hats, decided it would be a good idea to harass Native American Nathan Phillips at an anti-abortion rally in Washington this weekend.

As one teen stood in Phillips’ face with a cynical grin on his face, several of the others chanted, “Build that wall! Build that wall!”, seemingly in support of their schoolmate.

The high school and Diocese of Covington condemned the actions of the students “towards Nathan Phillips specifically, and Native Americans in general,” as said in a statement to media.

“The matter is being investigated and we will take appropriate action, up to and including expulsion,” the statement said.

Phillips is a well-known Native American activist who was among those leading the Standing Rock protests in 2016-2017 against the construction of an oil pipeline in North Dakota.