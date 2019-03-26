New Era is getting ready for MLB Opening Day this Thursday by launching its new “We Reign as One” campaign, and the brand is getting help from the newest member in the 2019 MLB Ambassador roster, GRAMMY-winning rapper Jay Rock.

As the official on-field cap provider of Major League Baseball, New Era knows a thing or two about bringing people together through the art of fandom and sportsmanship. The new campaign does just that, showing how fans across all teams can come together for the love of the game and the New Era Authentic Collection 59FIFTY® Fitted cap as well. Joining the Top Dawg Ent. MC in this campaign are a few MLB stars that you may know, including Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner, New York Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius, Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor, Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. — the 2018 National League Rookie of the Year might we add — and a certain 2018 National League Most Valuable Player and Milwaukee Brewers outfielder by the name of Christian Yelich. They’re joined by returning ambassadors José Altuve, Houston Astros second baseman and six-time MLB All-Star, and Chicago Cubs second baseman Javier Báez. With a star-studded line-up like this, we just have one thing to say: Let’s play ball!

Watch the full campaign video above for a better look at “We Reign as One,” created in partnership with creative agency 72andSunny New York, and shop your favorite New Era Authentic Collection 59FIFTY® Fitted right now over at select retailers, www.MLBShop.com and NewEraCap.com. See Christian, Didi, Francisco, Javier, José, Justin and Ronald each repping for their respective squads below: