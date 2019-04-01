WQHT-FM HOT 97, #1 for Hip Hop, announced today the performers for Summer Jam, the annual concert taking place on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Grammy Award-winning artist and Bronx native, Cardi B, will take the Stadium Stage alongside rapper, songwriter, and activist, Meek Mill, two-time platinum selling Hip Hop group, Migos, and Tory Lanez, fresh off his win for Rap Recording of the Year from Canada’s Juno Awards, which honors Canadian music achievements.

Additional performers include A Boogie, who’s platinum-selling album Hoodie SZN recently reached #1 on the Billboard 200 charts, Rich the Kid, Funk Flex, Davido, Casanova, Melii, City Girls, Megan Thee Stallion, and Kash Doll, as well as numerous surprise guests, a staple element of Summer Jam.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at hot97.com/summerjam. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. EDT through Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 10:00 p.m. EDT.

“Ask anyone from the New York area about Summer Jam, and I bet you they have their own personal story to share,”

commented Ebro Darden, assistant program director and host of Ebro in the Morning. “This is more than just a Hip Hop concert. It’s the party of the year where historic moments are made and the music & culture are truly celebrated. We’re excited to be back and thankful for the support the tri-state and the world have given us over the years.”

Trippie Redd kicks off the Festival Stage at 4:00 p.m. alongside City Girls, Blueface, Melii, Nicole Bus, and G4 Boyz. The Festival Stage is the premier platform emerging artists perform on during the Festival Village experience before the Stadium show.

For the second year, emerging artists have a chance to perform on the Festival Stage by submitting their music via Facebook Messenger in the WHO’S NEXT Destination Summer Jam contest. The finalist will be chosen at the end of May and will win the opportunity to perform in front of thousands of Hip Hop’s biggest fans at Summer Jam. For more information on the contest visit hot97.com/whosnext.

MetLife Stadium parking lots open at 2:00 p.m. The only way into the parking lots and Festival Village is with your Summer Jam ticket.