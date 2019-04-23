As sci-fi fans everywhere prep for the anticipated release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker later this year, currently scheduled to hit theaters on December 20, 2019, UNIQLO is getting an early start on the celebration with a new “Master of Graphics” collection in collaboration with famed Japanese designers Jun Takahashi, Tetsu Nishiyama and NIGO.

Released under the UNIQLO UT imprint — the brand’s line dedicated exclusively to T-shirts where NIGO serves as Creative Director — this Star Wars-inspired offering features classic logos, characters and motifs directly associated with the multibillion-dollar franchise created by George Lucas. All three designers put a specific spin on the tees, with Jun Takahashi, famous for his work with UNDERCOVER, focusing on Droids and Ewoks, Director of WTAPS Tetsu Nishiyama paying homage to Boba Fett, and NIGO, the creative mind behind BAPE and most recently HUMAN MADE, giving us one of the coolest Yoda tees ever created.

Shop the “Master of Graphics” UT Collection featuring Star Wars starting next Monday (April 29) at UNIQLO stores across the United States and online. Check out the full range of options below:

MEN’S – by NIGO

MEN’S – by Jun Takahashi

MEN’S – by Tetsu Nishiyama

KID’S