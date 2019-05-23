Oprah Winfrey’s OWN network has released the trailer for the fourth season of the hit drama Queen Sugar, and it looks like this installment of the television series will be better than ever.

The Bordelon family is dealing with all kinds of drama as Nova (Rutina Wesley) gains fame for her best-selling, tell-all memoir that reveals some of the family’s secrets. Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) and Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner), her siblings, have big problems with details she dishes out on the pages of her book. Tina Lifford and Omar J. Dorsey reprise their roles in the upcoming season. Veteran actor and comedian David Alan Grier is slated to join the show’s cast as a guest star.

Go further into the world of #QUEENSUGAR & see what it took for the cast and crew to create this seasons artwork in this #BehindTheScenes video! pic.twitter.com/F7Ju1ALJWX — Queen Sugar (@QueenSugarOWN) May 22, 2019

Queen Sugar is an American drama television series created and executive produced by Ava DuVernay, with media mogul Oprah Winfrey serving as an executive producer. Along with other women, DuVernay also directs many episodes. The series is based on the novel of the same name by Natalie Baszile premiered on September 6, 2016.

The synopsis of the primetime drama: “The series follows the life of three siblings: two sisters, Nova Bordelon, a formidable journalist and activist from New Orleans, and Charley Bordelon, a working wife and mother, who, with her teenaged son Micah, leaves her upscale home in Los Angeles and moves to the heart of Louisiana to claim an inheritance from her recently departed father – an 800-acre sugarcane farm; and their brother, Ralph Angel Bordelon, a single parent struggling with unemployment and raising his son alone after his father’s death.

Each episode of the drama, which is executive produced by Ava DuVernay and Oprah Winfrey, will be led by a female director.

The fourth season of Queen Sugar will premiere on June 12 at 9 p.m. ET. Check out the trailer below.