The family of John Singleton reportedly hired a private investigator to look into events leading up to his death.

TMZ reports that the iconic director’s children believe there’s “more to the story” because the moments leading up to his hospitalization are unaccounted for.

The family is unclear how John Singleton arrived to the hospital in the first place because he didn’t drive himself there and there’s no receipt from any car sharing services. What’s even more spooky is, employees at the hospital says Singleton seemingly appeared “out of nowhere” in a wheelchair, following his trip from Costa Rica.

John Singleton was one of the main driving forces bridging the gap between Hip Hop and Hollywood for the past two decades. He sadly passed away in April after suffering a stroke. Singleton was in a coma before his death.

“We want to thank the amazing doctors at Cedars-Sinai Hospital for their expert care and kindness and we again want thank all of John’s fans, friends, and colleagues for all of the love and support they showed him during this difficult time,” the family said.