Whether he’s modeling for Lacoste or dropping his second capsule collection with Converse, A$AP Nast clearly has no plans on slowing down when it comes to domination the fashion world. For his next step into the style scene, the A$AP Mob standout helps unveil the new Holiday 2020 collection from The Elder Statesman.

Outside of a trippy color theme seen throughout, the set is primarily based around various forms of gaming throughout history. From knit sweaters inspired by UNO and Bingo to shirts and jackets that incorporate a checkers board theme, the fun and games inspo that inspired these garbs is quite apparent overall. The design story can be seen the details as well, particularly with buttons made to look like the cowrie shells used in India’s traditional game of Pachisi. While not exactly a “board game,” a cream-colored ouija board sweater seen on Nast definitely makes for one of the standout pieces. With eclectic prints, fun-filled motifs and a wide-ranging palette that goes from tie-dye to color-blocking, you’ll definitely have a good time mixing this collection into your summer wardrobe.

Check out The Elder Statesman’s Holiday 2020 lookbook featuring A$AP Nast below, and shop the brand’s latest collection right now via their online store.



Images: Benjamin Askinas / The Elder Statesman