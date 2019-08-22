Future, 21 Savage, and Atlanta rapper Big Bank Black joined forces to put together a “hood day” in their hometown.

The artists rented out the entire Six Flags amusement park in ATL for $300K and literally invited the whole hood. The Zone 6 celebration not only included a free day in the amusement park but attendees enjoyed free food and drinks.

It was a good ole time! People were having chicken fights in the water, and dunking each other. 21 Savage and Big Bank even joined the crowd in the lazy river.

Other celebrities who were in attendance included Love and Hip Hop’s Tommie and Shekinah Anderson. Check out the footage below.