French Montana cleared up a few things about his “street fight” in New York the other day and it’s not what any of us thought.

The Bronx rapper was caught on camera having a heated conversation with his security guard and knocking someone’s phone out of their hand. Several outlets reported that he was sucker punched in the street, however, it seems like no attack went down.

The “Unforgettable” rapper went on The Angie Martinez Show and explained that two members of his entourage got into a scuffle after a night of partying following the VMAs.

“We had went to the strip club, then after the strip club, we stopped to get some chopped cheese,” he said in a recent interview with Angie Martinez. “Then my boys just started arguing. The next thing, I turn around, they started fighting. My security is in the car asleep—I don’t blame him, though.”

“‘Cause you had him out all night,” the legendary radio host interjected. “Yeah. So I don’t blame him,” French said. “So, that’s why I was yelling at [my security]. Like, I shouldn’t be the one breaking up a fight.” He continued: “It was only us. It wasn’t no outside people.”

French Montana went on to explain that these types of situations are inevitable. “Let me tell you something: I’m a gangster rapper,” he said. “That means shit going to happen … I mean, if I see two of my friends fighting … you think I’m not going to go break up the fight because I’m worrying about what anybody thinks? They could end up stabbing each other, shooting each other …”

But he did reassure that the situation has since been resolved and his friends hugged it out.

“Brothers always fight. You know, sometimes it happens. It was the heat of the moment,” he said. “Everybody was lit, drinkin’ Hennessy …”

Somewhere else in the interview, he confirmed that he’s set to drop his upcoming studio album on his 35th birthday on November 9th. Check out the interview below: