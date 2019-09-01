Restaurateur Rodney Bonds knows what it means to grow up in hip hop. The owner of the new hot spot BK Lobster located on Nostrand Avenue in Brooklyn, NY watched his mother who worked at Def Jam Records launch her own food catering business serving top tier clients in the entertainment business before becoming the founding Executive chef for Justin’s owned by Sean “Diddy” Combs. Bonds stepfather was Daddy-O from the legendary rap group Stetsasonic and his uncle is Kedar Massenburg, the former president of Motown Records.

Now a successful entrepreneur in his own right, the BK Lobster CEO and Founder has changed the game with his signature rolls named after prominent areas in Brooklyn (Coney Island, Flatbush, Bay Ridge, Ft Greene and Brownsville) and pays homage to the late rapper Notorious B.I.G with his oversized “Biggie Roll”. He recently catered an event for screenwriter, producer, and actress Lena Waithe who was ecstatic about the twist on the classic lobster rolls and sent this message to Bonds following the successful event. “Working with you guys was so easy. Everything was professional and the food is amazing!”

Ready to change the game by sourcing the freshest seafood fused with unique twists, Bond’s recently rolled out the fancy “Golden Lobster Roll” (priced at $100 and includes a glass of 23K wine that sparkles with gold flakes). Perfect for date night, BK Lobster has also announced a special offer on the signature “Flatbush Roll”, the jerk sauce-infused lobster roll inspired by Brooklyn’s Caribbean community. Bonds is offering the special for locals and tourists during the Labor Day weekend from Friday, August 30 through Monday, September 2.

