A lot of surprising things go on behind-the-scenes of the music and entertainment industry that the average person won’t know about. Chris Gotti detailed a not-so-surprising story, but it was still very interesting.

Gotti stopped by Doggie Diamonds’ No Filter Podcast and discussed his relationship with the infamous Death Row Records CEO, Suge Knight, who is currently serving time for murder. According to Chris, there was a moment in history when Suge tried to snatch Ja Rule from Murder Inc records and welcome him to Death Row.

“I f*ck with Suge, but you know it wasn’t always good,” he said. “He showed a good side but he made one move to do…but all predators make one move. They try you, and if you don’t stand right, you gon’ get tested, right? That’s a predator. That is the absolute…anyone who deals with a predator or is a predator, if they try something, it’s because they’re seeing how far they can get away with something.”

Chris Gotti said although Suge tried them, Murder Inc. stood their ground and he backed off. “[It was] when Ja was doing Blood in My Eye and he made a move for Ja Rule. Kevin Liles calls me from the office talking ’bout, ‘Suge Knight is in here talkin’ ’bout Ja Rule is his artists’ [and] ‘What happened in L.A.?’ I speak to Irv and was basically like, ‘Imma go see him.’ Irv wasn’t in New York at the time. Irv was like, ‘Do what you want.'”

Eventually, the two men sat down and had a conversation about it and squashed it. He also mentioned that Kevin Liles, then-President of Def Jam, was “shook” when he called Chris into his office.

Check out the interview in its entirety below: