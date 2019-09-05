Multiple outlets reported that Cardi B was feuding with a quadruplet group of 10-year-olds.

Travis Scott released a Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly, and he showed the vulnerable moment when he lost Rap Album of the Year at the Grammys to Cardi B. After the clip went viral online, fans of the ASTROWORLD rapper began trolling Bardi in her mentions and she hopped on Instagram live to address it.

But for some reason, the music group VN8tion thought the Bronx rapper was directly talking to them and release a diss track.

But she hopped on live again to address that she is a mother and an adult and she will never beef with little kids. She also dragged their parents for trying to monetize the moment and use their children for clout.

“First of all I was talking about a fan base that was coming for me when it comes to album and Grammies and people chopped my video to make it seem like I was talkin about them kids,” she tweeted. “Second why don’t ya go bitch to the parents that got lil kids talking shit about others?”